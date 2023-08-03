Vedanta Shares Fall To 10-Month Low After Multiple Large Trade

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. fell to a 10-month low on Thursday following multiple large trades.

At least 16.24 crore shares, aggregating to a 4.4% stake in the company, changed hands in three large deals, according to Bloomberg.

Twin Star Holdings is the likely seller, seeking at least Rs 4,136 crore, people who have seen the terms told BQPrime on condition of anonymity.

There is an 180-day lock-in period on the seller, the people mentioned above said. JPMorgan is the sole broker for the deal.