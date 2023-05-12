Vedanta Q4 Results: Profit Drops 57%, Beats Estimates
Vedanta posted a 57% decline in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 3,132 crore, against an estimated Rs 2,910.52 crore.
Minerals major Vedanta Ltd. saw its net profit halve in the three months to March 2023. Its top line, however, beat analyst estimates for the quarter.
The Anil Agarwal-led company posted a 57% decline in net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 3,132 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The consensus of analyst estimates collated by Bloomberg stood at Rs 2,910.52 crore.
Vedanta Q4 FY23 Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 4.75% at Rs 37,930 crore, against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 34,933.27 crore.
Ebitda fell 30.62% to Rs 9,459 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 8,355.56 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 24.94% against the year-ago figure of 34.23%. Bloomberg's analyst poll had estimated the margin to be at 23.9%.
Net profit fell 56.87% to Rs 3,132 crore, as compared an estimate of Rs 2,910.52 crore.
Vedanta shares closed 2.34% lower at Rs 274.95 per share, as compared with a 0.2% jump in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which closed at 62,027.90.