Vedanta Q4 Results: Profit Drops 57%, Beats Estimates

Minerals major Vedanta Ltd. saw its net profit halve in the three months to March 2023. Its top line, however, beat analyst estimates for the quarter.

The Anil Agarwal-led company posted a 57% decline in net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 3,132 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The consensus of analyst estimates collated by Bloomberg stood at Rs 2,910.52 crore.