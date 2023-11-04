Vedanta Q2 Results: Reports A Surprise Loss Of Rs 915 Crore

BQPrimeMarketsVedanta Q2 Results: Reports A Surprise Loss Of Rs 915 Crore
The company reported a loss Y to Rs 1,280.38 crore, meeting the consensus estimate of Rs 692.3 crore.

04 Nov 2023, 03:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of Vedanta outside its office building (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)&nbsp;</p></div>
Signage of Vedanta outside its office building (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) 

Vedanta Ltd. reported an unexpected loss for the second quarter.

The metals and mining giant's reported a loss of Rs 915 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. That compares with a consensus profit estimate of Rs 692.3 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Vedanta Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 38,945 crore vs Rs 36,654 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 31,868.1 crore)

  • Ebitda up 49.1% at Rs 11,479 crore vs Rs 7,699 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,371.9 crore)

  • Margin at 29.47% vs 21% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20%)

  • Reported loss of Rs 915 crore vs profit of Rs 2,687 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 692.3 crore) 

