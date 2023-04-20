Vedanta Pledges Hindustan Zinc's Shares For Rs 1,500 Crore Loan

Vedanta Ltd. pledged about 10.32 crore shares, or 2.44% stake, of its unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd. for a term loan.

The pledge was created through the depository system on April 17 for the loan amount of Rs 1,500 crore, or $182.55 million, according to a company exchange filing.

The loan is for general business purposes, including repayment of existing debt, capital expenditures and operating expenses, the company said.