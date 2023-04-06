ADVERTISEMENT
Vedanta Is Trading Ex-Dividend On Thursday
Total interim dividend announced by the company during FY23 amounted to Rs 101.50.
Shares of Vedanta Ltd. are trading ex-dividend on Thursday.
The mining company announced its fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.5 per share, on a face value of Rs 1 per share for FY23, on March 28. At the current market price of Rs 370.80, that translates into a dividend yield of 7.6%.
The dividend will cost the company Rs 7,621 crore. The record date for the interim dividend is April 7.
The company has declared five interim dividends, with a net dividend of Rs 101.5 in FY23.
Shares of Vedanta have declined over 35% in the past one year and are down 15% year-to-date.
