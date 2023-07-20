Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc Q1 Preview: Profit May Drop Over 25%
Vedanta's profit to fall 25.6%, while Hindustan Zinc may see it drop by 37.2% in the first quarter of FY24
Vedanta Ltd. and its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, may post disappointing first-quarter results with revenue and earnings declining in excess of 20%, according to analysts.
Revenue from the Anil Agarwal-owned metals and mining giant is likely to plunge 30.3% year-on-year to Rs 26,669 crore, while profit are expected to fall 25.6% to Rs 3,287 crore in the June quarter, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
Hindustan Zinc's revenue may decline 21.6% to Rs 7,243 crore, with profit dropping 37.2% to Rs 1,943 crore in the first quarter of FY24.
Vedanta Q1 Preview: Bloomberg Estimates (YoY)
Revenue to fall 30.3% to Rs 26,669 crore
Net profit expected to drop 25.6% to Rs 3,287 crore
Ebitda to drop 42.8% to Rs 5,836 crore
Margins expected at 21.9% vs 26.7%
Hindustan Zinc Q1 Preview: Bloomberg Estimates (YoY)
Revenue to fall 21.6% to Rs 7,243 crore
Net profit expected to drop 37.2% to Rs 1,943 crore
Ebitda to drop 37.5% to Rs 3,212 crore
Margins expected at 44.3% vs 55.6%
Brokerages expect Ebitda for the conglomerate as well as for its divisions to drop on account of weaker commodity prices. Motilal Oswal estimates a 30% year-on-year decline in Ebitda across segments.
Hindustan Zinc, may see a 37% decline in Ebitda, mainly led by lower zinc realisations, which saw the sharpest quarter-on-quarter fall among base metals, according to Kotak. The share of value added products in the company is expected to increase to 23% in FY24 from 16% in FY23
Vedanta's alumnium business, the conglomerate's largest segment, will likely face a Ebitda decline of 22% year-on-year led by lower realisations and suppressed global prices which may be partially offset by lower costs, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Cairn Oil and Gas is likely to witness a 16% sequential drop in Ebitda due to lower gas prices and likely discounts to oil marketing companies
Vedanta Ltd Quarterly Update Highlights
Hindustan Zinc: Highest-ever mined metal production at 2,57,000 (+2% YoY)
Aluminum: Production increased 2% YoY to 5,79,000 tonne
Iron ore: Production increased 20% YoY to 3,24,000 tonne due to higher production capacity post debottlenecking in FY23.
Oil and Gas: Average daily working interest production decreased 11% YoY to 86,046 barrels/day
"Management guidance on future dividend payouts is critical," according to Motilal Oswal. Vedanta declared a record dividend of Rs 101.5 per share in FY23. Holding company, Vedanta Resources relies heavily on dividend payouts by Vedanta Ltd. to meet its debt repayment commitments, which in turn relies on Hindustan Zinc. Vedanta Ltd. earned Rs 20,710 crore as dividend from Hindustan Zinc in FY23.
Zinc and aluminium prices have dropped by 18% and 5.3% quarter-on-quarter, respectively, in Q1 due to weak global demand, high interest rates, input price volatility, and a global supply surplus, according to Kotak.
Aluminium is facing concerns of oversupply globally on account of the accumulation of boycotted Russian stockpiles, according to Motilal Oswal.
Non-ferrous producers may see some support due to lower coking coal costs, said Kotak. But this support from lower energy costs globally is fading, and the risk-reward combination is unfavourable for non-ferrous producers compared to ferrous players, the brokerage said.