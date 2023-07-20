Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc Q1 Preview: Profit May Drop Over 25%

Vedanta Ltd. and its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, may post disappointing first-quarter results with revenue and earnings declining in excess of 20%, according to analysts.

Revenue from the Anil Agarwal-owned metals and mining giant is likely to plunge 30.3% year-on-year to Rs 26,669 crore, while profit are expected to fall 25.6% to Rs 3,287 crore in the June quarter, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Hindustan Zinc's revenue may decline 21.6% to Rs 7,243 crore, with profit dropping 37.2% to Rs 1,943 crore in the first quarter of FY24.