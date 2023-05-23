ADVERTISEMENT
Vedanta Approves First Interim Dividend Of Rs 18.50 A Share For Current Fiscal
The record date for the interim dividend is May 30, Vedanta said.
Minerals major Vedanta Ltd. announced the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share for financial year 2024. Vedanta's board approved the dividend in a meeting on Monday. The total outgo for the dividend payout is Rs 6,877 crore, the company informed exchanges.
The record date for the dividend is May 30. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, Vedanta said.
Earlier on Monday, Vedanta shares closed 1.9% higher at Rs 287.35 apiece, as compared with a 0.38% jump in the S&P BSE Sensex, which ended the day at 61,963.68.
