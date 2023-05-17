Vedant Fashions Promoter To Sell Up To 9.88% Stake In Offer For Sale
The floor price of the offer for sale will be Rs 1,161 per share, which is at a discount of 6.89% from Wednesday's closing price.
One of the promoters of Vedant Fashions Ltd., the parent company of ethnic apparel brand Manyavar, will float an offer for sale to offload up to 9.88% stake in the company.
The offer will be carried out through the stock exchange mechanism, according to its filing issued on Wednesday.
Promoter Ravi Modi Family Trust, acting through its trustee—Modi Fiduciary Services Pvt.—plans to offer 1.69 crore shares, representing 7% of the entire shareholding of the company, as the base offer. The issue will have an oversubscription option to offload an additional 69.87 lakh shares, representing 2.88% of Vedant Fashions' share capital.
In the event the oversubscription option is exercised, the promoter will sell more than 2.39 crore shares, making up 9.88% of the company's share capital. The shares will be offloaded through a separate, designated window of the BSE and NSE.
The Ravi Modi Family Trust currently holds more than 16.28 crore shares of Vedant Fashions, representing 67.07% stake in the company.
The floor price of the offer for sale will be Rs 1,161 per share, the company said in its filing. It is at a discount of 6.89% from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 1,246.85 per share.
The offer for sale will open for non-retail investors on May 18 and for retail investors on May 19. Only specified investors will be allowed to place bids on the allocated dates.
In case of oversubscription in the non-retail portion, the promoter may choose to exercise the oversubscription option, and the same will have to be intimated to the stock exchanges on or before 5 p.m. on May 18.
Retail investors will be allowed to place bids of up to Rs 2 lakh. In case of oversubscription in the retail category, if the aggregate number of offer shares bid for at a particular clearing price or cut-off price is more than the available number of equity shares, then the allocation for such bids will be done on a proportionate basis at such clearing price, the filing read.
Shares of Vedant Fashions closed 0.67% lower at Rs 1,246.85 apiece on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.6% decline in the Sensex, which ended at 61,560.64.