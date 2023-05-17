Vedant Fashions Promoter To Sell Up To 9.88% Stake In Offer For Sale

One of the promoters of Vedant Fashions Ltd., the parent company of ethnic apparel brand Manyavar, will float an offer for sale to offload up to 9.88% stake in the company.

The offer will be carried out through the stock exchange mechanism, according to its filing issued on Wednesday.

Promoter Ravi Modi Family Trust, acting through its trustee—Modi Fiduciary Services Pvt.—plans to offer 1.69 crore shares, representing 7% of the entire shareholding of the company, as the base offer. The issue will have an oversubscription option to offload an additional 69.87 lakh shares, representing 2.88% of Vedant Fashions' share capital.

In the event the oversubscription option is exercised, the promoter will sell more than 2.39 crore shares, making up 9.88% of the company's share capital. The shares will be offloaded through a separate, designated window of the BSE and NSE.

The Ravi Modi Family Trust currently holds more than 16.28 crore shares of Vedant Fashions, representing 67.07% stake in the company.