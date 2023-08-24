Vascon Engineers Shares At Record High After Bagging Rs 606-Crore Order
The letter of acceptance is for construction of the Lohia Medical College & Hospital in Supaul.
Shares of Vascon Engineers Ltd. hit a record high on Thursday after the construction firm won an order worth Rs 605.7 crore from the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corp.
It received the letter of acceptance for construction of the Lohia Medical College & Hospital, including a residential building, in Supaul, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The work, which has been awarded on an engineering, procurement and construction basis, has to be completed within 36 months from the date of the LoA's receipt, it said.
Vascon Engineers' stock was trading 4.33% higher at Rs 62.7 apiece as of 10:55 a.m. compared to a 0.38% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The shares fell as much as 9.32% intra-day to hit a lifetime high of Rs 65.7 apiece.
It has risen 87% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock maybe overbought.