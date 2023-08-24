Vascon Engineers Shares At Record High After Bagging Rs 606-Crore Order

Shares of Vascon Engineers Ltd. hit a record high on Thursday after the construction firm won an order worth Rs 605.7 crore from the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corp.

It received the letter of acceptance for construction of the Lohia Medical College & Hospital, including a residential building, in Supaul, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The work, which has been awarded on an engineering, procurement and construction basis, has to be completed within 36 months from the date of the LoA's receipt, it said.