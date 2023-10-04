Vascon Engineers Expects 20% Growth In FY24, Says MD Siddharth Vasudevan

The company also has a presence in real estate projects, and several of them are lined up in Mumbai and Pune. It is also expanding into Coimbatore, the MD said.

Vascon Engineers is planning to divest its GMP Technical Solutions Pvt. business.

"We are growing the company. We have just inaugurated our fourth manufacturing unit. This augments us with topline revenue of approximately Rs 120 crore a year once it is fully operationalised. We will continue to grow it till we get the right investor," said Vasudevan.

"In FY23, GMP Technical Solutions earned almost Rs 250 crore in revenue. This year, it is looking at a growth of 20%," he said.