Varun Beverages Shares Gain As Stock Turns Ex-Split

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. rose the most in nearly three weeks on Thursday as the stock price adjusted for the 1:2 split.

The PepsiCo Inc.'s bottler had set June 15 as the record date or the cutoff for shareholders to be eligible. Investors who owned the stock as of June 14 delivery would have been eligible.

The ex-split date—when the stock trades at the adjusted price after the subdivision of securities—was also June 15. In case of Varun Beverages, a share of Rs 10 face value has been split into two of Rs 5 each.

The consumer goods company seeks to enhance the liquidity of its shares and to encourage the participation of small investors.

On May 2, the board of Varun Beverages decided to split its shares in the proportion of 1:2.