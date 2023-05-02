Varun Beverages' Shares Fall After Company Announces Stock Split
Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. were trading lower on Tuesday, after the company announced a stock split and reported weaker-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of FY23.
The company will split one existing equity share of face value Rs 10 into two equity shares of face value Rs 5 each, it said in an exchange filing. Varun Beverages will decide the record date for the subdivision of existing equity shares after the approval of equity shareholders.
The rationale behind the stock split is to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares, it said. Through this sub-division of equity shares, the company also wishes to encourage small investors to participate, by making the equity shares of the company more attractive.
The authorised share capital is Rs 1,000 crore, divided into 200 crore equity shares of face value Rs 5 each, the company said in a revision of the memorandum of association of the company.
The company also announced its Q4 FY23 results on Tuesday, which were lower than expected.
The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1,479.85 apiece earlier in the day, before paring all gains and trading lower.
Varun Beverages Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38% at Rs 3,952.59 crore vs Rs 2,867.48 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,123.15 crore).
Ebitda up 50% at Rs 798.04 crore vs Rs 531 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 696.10 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.2% vs 18.5% (Bloomberg Estimate: 19.47%).
Net profit up 62% at Rs 438.57 crore vs Rs 271.09 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 355.45 crore).
Shares of Varun Beverages were trading 1.19% lower at Rs 1,428.50 apiece, compared with a 0.55% gain in Nifty 50, as of 2:05 p.m.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, 11 maintained 'buy' and three maintained 'hold', according to Cogencis data.