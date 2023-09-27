Valiant Laboratories IPO: All You Need To Know

The company is a bulk drug manufacturing company with a focus on manufacturing paracetamol. Bulk drugs and APIs serve as raw materials for making finished dosage formulations. Paracetamol is one of the most commonly taken pain-relief medicines worldwide.

The company originally started off as a partnership in 1980 and commenced manufacturing paracetamol by late 1982. Their manufacturing facility is located in Palghar, Maharashtra, spread over an area of 2,000 sq ft. The installed capacity of the plant is 9,000 MT per annum.

Paracetamol has several applications, such as in the treatment of headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, back aches, toothaches, colds, and fever. They manufacture paracetamol in various grades, such as IP, BP, EP/USP, as per the pharmacopoeia requirements of customers.

The paracetamol API industry (domestic consumption exports) grew from Rs. 22 billion in FY17 to Rs. 39 billion in FY23.