Valiant Laboratories Debuts At A Premium Of 15.8% Over IPO Price On NSE

Shares of Valiant Laboratories Ltd. debuted at Rs 162.5 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 15.82% to their IPO price of Rs 140 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 161 apiece, a 13.04% premium.

The Rs 152.46 crore IPO was subscribed 29.76 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (20.83 times), non-institutional investors (73.64 times), and retail investors (16.06 times).

Valiant Laboratories Ltd., is an Indian pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer that specialises in producing paracetamol and has seen steady revenue growth in recent years.