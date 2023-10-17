VA Tech Wabag Shares Jump 11% On Pact With Pani Energy To Apply AI In Water Treatment

Shares of VA Tech Wabag Ltd. surged to an over-one-month high on Tuesday after it partnered with Pani Energy Inc. to implement applied artificial intelligence for water treatment plants.

The new category of digital technology is called operational intelligence and is delivered through their product, Pani ZED, in plant operations.

The partnership aims to leverage Pani’s platform to optimise the operational expenditure in the plants by reducing downtime, energy consumption, and chemical usage. It will expedite decision-making processes and enhance the longevity of critical equipment, an exchange filing said.