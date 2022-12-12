VA Tech Wabag Hits 52-Week High On Order Win

The shares of VA Tech Wabag Ltd. hit a 52-week high after it won a repeat order worth Rs 260 crore from Purolite S.R.L. of Romania.

The Chennai-based water technology firm received a repeat order to upgrade Purolite S.R.L.'s industrial wastewater treatment plant in Romania, according to a stock exchange filing.

The contract is on an engineering and procurement basis and includes design and engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning, and start-up of the Purolite Victoria wastewater treatment plant.

The project will be executed over 24 months. The upgrade will include additional pre-treatment, an extension of existing lamella clarifiers, and a new reverse osmosis stage.

The stock rose 12.21% intraday, the most since June 17, to Rs 374.9 per share. As of 10:14 a.m., it was trading 10.45% higher at Rs 369.

The total traded quantity stood at 17.4 times the 30-day average.