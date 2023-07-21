Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Shares List At 60% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. listed at Rs 40 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 60% over their IPO price of Rs 25 apiece. The stock debuted at Rs 39.95 per share on the BSE, which is a premium of 59.8%.

The maiden share sale, between July 12 and July 14, was subscribed 101.91 times by its final day, with institutional investors leading demand. The qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 124.85 times, while high net worth individuals placed bids for 81.64 times the portion reserved for them. The retail portion was subscribed 72.11 times, and the employees reserved portion was 16.58 times.