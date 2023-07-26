UTI Asset Management Shares Jump 6% On Q1 Beat
The company's net profit jumped 174% to Rs 234.4 crore in Q1.
Shares of UTI Asset Management Co. rose the most in 52 weeks on Wednesday after the company's first-quarter earnings beat estimates.
Net profit of the asset manager jumped 174% over the previous quarter to Rs 234.4 crore in the three months ended June. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit a Rs 118 crore.
UTI AMC Q1 FY24 highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue jumps 55% to Rs 466.7 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 295.4 crore).
Ebitda rises 145% to Rs 298.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 64% versus 40.6%.
Net profit surges 174% at Rs 234.4 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 118 crore).
Shares of UTI Asset Management rose as much as 6.14%, the most since June 30, 2022, before trading 2.68% higher at 9:50 a.m. That compares with a 0.45% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at nine times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 67, indicating the stock may be overbought.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, while one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential downside of 3.2%.