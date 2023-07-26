UTI Asset Management Shares Jump 6% On Q1 Beat

Shares of UTI Asset Management rose as much as 6.14%, the most since June 30, 2022, before trading 2.68% higher at 9:50 a.m. That compares with a 0.45% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at nine times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 67, indicating the stock may be overbought.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, while one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential downside of 3.2%.