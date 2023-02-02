ADVERTISEMENT
UTI AMC Shares Fall As Q3 Profit Misses Analysts' Estimates

The company's Q3 consolidated net profit plunged 70.07% to Rs 60.01, compared to Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 111.2 crore.
A stock broker talking on phone. (Source: freepik)
A stock broker talking on phone. (Source: freepik)
Shares of UTI Asset Management Co. declined on Thursday after its third-quarter profit fell and missed analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated third-quarter net profit plunged 70.07% to Rs 60.01 apiece, according to its exchange filing. This is weaker than the Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 111.2 crore.

UTI Asset Management Co. Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenues down 32.27% at Rs 295.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295.33 crore)

  • Ebitda down 56.83% at Rs 116.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 146.4 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 39.61% vs 62.14% (Bloomberg estimate: 49.57%)

  • Net profit down 70.07% at Rs 60.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 111.2 crore)

Shares of the company declined 2.56% to Rs 726 apiece as of 11:20 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 eased 0.02%. The total traded volume so far in the day was 1.0 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 32.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, 14 maintained 'buy', and one suggested 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 40.5%.

