U.S. Stocks Volatile On Recession, Russia Fears: Market Wrap

U.S. stocks were caught in a volatile session as traders were worried by the prospects of an impending recession amid tight Federal Reserve policy. The added danger of Russia's refusal to promise not to nuclear weapons has also spooked markets.

As of 12:22 pm local time, the S&P 500 was down 0.2% at 3,934.6, as per Bloomberg data, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.57% at 10,952.38.