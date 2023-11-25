US Money-Market Fund Assets Climb To Record $5.76 Trillion
(Bloomberg) -- Money-market fund assets rose to a fresh all-time high, as both interest rates north of 5% and a Federal Reserve now possibly finished with rate hikes drove investors to park more cash.
About $29.1 billion flowed into US money-market funds in the week through Nov. 21, according to Investment Company Institute data. Total assets increased to $5.763 trillion from $5.734 trillion the week prior.
Retail investors have been piling into money funds since last year, when the Federal Reserve began one of the most-aggressive tightening cycles in decades. Institutional investors tend to wait until interest rates have peaked or are starting to fall. Fund managers have been quicker to pass on the benefits of higher rates than banks.
Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer for global liquidity markets at Federated Hermes, said in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday, it expects assets to grow by another trillion dollars in 2024 as institutional cash moves into money funds now on the view interest rates have plateaued.
Earlier this month, officials kept their main policy rate unchanged between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest in 22 years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted the US central bank may now be finished with the most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades after it held off on raising interest rates for a second consecutive policy meeting.
In a breakdown for the week to Nov. 21, government funds — which invest primarily in securities like Treasury bills, repurchase agreements and agency debt — saw assets rise to $4.702 trillion, a $22.3 billion increase. Prime funds, which tend to invest in higher-risk assets such as commercial paper, meanwhile, saw assets climb to $538 billion, a $5.99 billion increase.
