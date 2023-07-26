U.S. Fed Raises Rates By 25 Basis Points To 22-Year High, Signals Room For More

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised the benchmark rates by another 25 basis points.

The Federal Open Market Committee raises the federal fund rates in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%, according to its statement on Wednesday. This marks the eleventh hike to come out of the Federal Reserve over the course of the last 12 policy meetings.

The U.S. central bank had kept rates unchanged at its last meeting in June, but signalled that more hikes might be coming down the line.

Consumer price inflation in the United States had cooled to 3% as of June, according to numbers reported in July. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI rose 4.8% from a year ago and 0.2% on a monthly basis.

The committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.