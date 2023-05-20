U.S. FDA Completes Inspection Of Biocon Facility With No Observations

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed a pre-approval inspection of a Biocon Ltd. facility in Hyderabad, the company told the exchanges on Saturday.

The regulator issued no observations after the inspection, the pharma major further said.

"This is to inform you that the U.S. FDA concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3, Biocon Ltd., located in Hyderabad, Telangana, on May 19, 2023, with no observations," the company said in its exchange filing.