U.S. FDA Completes Inspection Of Biocon Facility With No Observations
The regulator issued no observations after the pre-approval inspection of the Biocon facility.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed a pre-approval inspection of a Biocon Ltd. facility in Hyderabad, the company told the exchanges on Saturday.
The regulator issued no observations after the inspection, the pharma major further said.
"This is to inform you that the U.S. FDA concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3, Biocon Ltd., located in Hyderabad, Telangana, on May 19, 2023, with no observations," the company said in its exchange filing.
Earlier this week, the regulator flagged four observations after inspecting an active pharmaceutical ingredient non-antibiotic manufacturing facility of Aurobindo Pharma based in Andhra Pradesh.
The company said the observations were procedural in nature, and it will respond within the stipulated timelines.
Biocon Ltd. shares closed 1.33% lower on Friday at Rs 241.75 apiece, compared to a 0.48% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex, which ended at 61,729.68.