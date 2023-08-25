BQPrimeMarketsU.S. Five-Year Real Yield At Highest Since 2008 After Powell Speaks
U.S. Five-Year Real Yield At Highest Since 2008 After Powell Speaks

The rate — also known as the real yield — exceeded 2.26%, the most since November 2008. Yields on short-dated nominal bonds also climbed.

25 Aug 2023, 9:12 PM IST
Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, arrives for dinner during the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, US, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. An abstract interest-rate metric is dominating discussions across trading desks ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, with investors wondering if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will weigh in, and bracing for further declines in US Treasuries if he does.
(Bloomberg) -- The yield on five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities rose to the highest since 2008 after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

