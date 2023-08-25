ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. Five-Year Real Yield At Highest Since 2008 After Powell Speaks
(Bloomberg) -- The yield on five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities rose to the highest since 2008 after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer.
The rate — also known as the real yield — exceeded 2.26%, the most since November 2008. Yields on short-dated nominal bonds also climbed.
