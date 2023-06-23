UPL To Transfer Specialty Chemical Business To Arm For Rs 3,572 Crore
UPL said the rationale behind this transaction is to scale-up the specialty chemicals business to unlock shareholder value.
Agrochemical player UPL Ltd. will transfer its specialty chemicals business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, UPL Speciality Chemicals Ltd., for a consideration of Rs 3,572 crore.
The transaction will be done on a slump sale basis, according to its exchange filing.
The company is looking to scale up the specialty chemicals business by expanding into other high-growth sectors to unlock shareholder value for the business.
UPL is aiming for differentiated play in the fast-growing agrochemical and specialty chemical markets, accelerating growth through partnerships, and achieving better operational efficiency.
The specialty chemical business consists of the manufacturing of ingredients used in making products for crop protection, pharma, paints, textiles, mining, flavours and fragrance, lubricants, water treatment, personal care, and petroleum/oilfield.
In FY23, the speciality chemical business generated revenue of Rs 17,480 crore with an Ebitda margin of 10%, according to the company's investor presentation in May.
The company separates its international crop protection business under UPL, Cayman, with a 77.8% stake held by its unit UPL Corp. and the remaining 22.2% held by ADIA/TPG.
Divestments
The company separated its global seed business vertical under Advanta Enterprise Ltd.
It separated India's crop protection business from the digital business under UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd.
It raised $500 million by divesting a minority stake in Advanta Enterprises Ltd. (13.3%) and UPL SAS (9.1%) to marquee global investment firms at a "‘significant valuation premium" to the listed parent company UPL.
Shares of UPL fell 1.02% to Rs 667.5 apiece, as compared with a 0.46% fall in the Nifty 50 as of 2:33 p.m. on Friday.
Out of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'sell,' and two suggest 'hold', according to Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 32.4% over the next 12 months.