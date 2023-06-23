UPL To Transfer Specialty Chemical Business To Arm For Rs 3,572 Crore

Agrochemical player UPL Ltd. will transfer its specialty chemicals business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, UPL Speciality Chemicals Ltd., for a consideration of Rs 3,572 crore.

The transaction will be done on a slump sale basis, according to its exchange filing.

The company is looking to scale up the specialty chemicals business by expanding into other high-growth sectors to unlock shareholder value for the business.

UPL is aiming for differentiated play in the fast-growing agrochemical and specialty chemical markets, accelerating growth through partnerships, and achieving better operational efficiency.

The specialty chemical business consists of the manufacturing of ingredients used in making products for crop protection, pharma, paints, textiles, mining, flavours and fragrance, lubricants, water treatment, personal care, and petroleum/oilfield.

In FY23, the speciality chemical business generated revenue of Rs 17,480 crore with an Ebitda margin of 10%, according to the company's investor presentation in May.

The company separates its international crop protection business under UPL, Cayman, with a 77.8% stake held by its unit UPL Corp. and the remaining 22.2% held by ADIA/TPG.