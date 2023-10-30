UPL Q2 Results: Reports Loss, Misses Estimates

“The global agrochemical industry continues to go through a difficult phase, with prices coming off significantly vis-à-vis the high base of the previous year amid the elevated channel inventory levels and intense price competition," Chief Executive Officer Mike Frank said.

Given this backdrop, the distributors prioritised destocking, and focused on purchases at lower prices to bring down the average inventory cost. In particular, destocking had a significant impact in the U.S. and Brazil during the first half, Frank said.

"We are optimistic of progressively improved performance in H2 FY24 as key geographies of North America, LATAM and Europe enter major cropping season," he said. "The elevated inventory levels are expected to gradually subside with the farmgate demand continuing to be robust."

"In Europe, Asia, and LATAM (ex-Brazil), channel inventory levels have largely normalized, while in North America and Brazil, the scenario continues to gradually improve," he said.

Shares of the company closed 4.77% lower at Rs 532.10 apiece on the BSE as compared with a rise of 0.52% in the benchmark Sensex.