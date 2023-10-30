UPL Q2 Results: Reports Loss, Misses Estimates
The company incurred a net loss of Rs 293 crore in the quarter ended September.
UPL Ltd. incurred a loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 424.73 crore in profit.
UPL Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.69% at Rs 10,170 crore vs Rs 12,507 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,835.91 crore).
Ebitda declines 45.79% to Rs 1,325 crore vs Rs 2,444 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,988.27 crore).
Margin at 13.02% vs 19.54%, down 651 bps.
Net loss at Rs 293 crore vs profit of Rs 969 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 424.73 crore).
Other Highlights
Revenue and Ebitda impacted by global channel destocking and elevated pricing pressure.
Liquidation of high-cost inventory, higher-than-usual sales returns and rebates to support channel partners impacted contribution margin. Adjusting for this temporary impact, the contribution margin in the first half would be higher by 300 basis points.
Reduced SG&A (selling, general and administrative) expenses by 3% to Rs 2,486 crore.
Seeds business continued its growth momentum as revenue grew by 10% to Rs 1,070 crore, while Ebitda is marginally down. For the first half of the fiscal, revenue stood at Rs 2,131 crore, up 17%.
“The global agrochemical industry continues to go through a difficult phase, with prices coming off significantly vis-à-vis the high base of the previous year amid the elevated channel inventory levels and intense price competition," Chief Executive Officer Mike Frank said.
Given this backdrop, the distributors prioritised destocking, and focused on purchases at lower prices to bring down the average inventory cost. In particular, destocking had a significant impact in the U.S. and Brazil during the first half, Frank said.
"We are optimistic of progressively improved performance in H2 FY24 as key geographies of North America, LATAM and Europe enter major cropping season," he said. "The elevated inventory levels are expected to gradually subside with the farmgate demand continuing to be robust."
"In Europe, Asia, and LATAM (ex-Brazil), channel inventory levels have largely normalized, while in North America and Brazil, the scenario continues to gradually improve," he said.
Shares of the company closed 4.77% lower at Rs 532.10 apiece on the BSE as compared with a rise of 0.52% in the benchmark Sensex.