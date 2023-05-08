UPL, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Pidilite Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings by major companies scheduled for today.
Agricultural products maker UPL Ltd. is one of the companies scheduled to announce their corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 this Monday.
According to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the company is estimated to announce a net profit of Rs 1,670.16 crore, against a revenue of Rs 17,202.09 crore for the quarter under review.
State-run lenders Canara Bank and Indian Bank will also announce their financial results today. Canara Bank is estimated to post a net profit of Rs 2,997.17 crore for the March quarter, while the bottom line of Indian Bank is expected to be around Rs 1,649.10 crore, Bloomberg estimates show.
The day will also see Andhra Paper Ltd., Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., HFCL Ltd., IndInfravit Trust, IRB InvIT Fund, Sterling Tools Ltd., Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. announce their earnings.