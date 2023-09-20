Updater Services' IPO To Kick Off On Sep. 25

Under the OFS, Tangi Facility Solutions Private Ltd., India Business Excellence Fund-II and India Business Excellence Fund-IIA will be selling shares of the company.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, funding working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The company offers integrated facilities management services and business support services to its clients. It caters to customer segments across sectors such as FMCG, manufacturing and engineering, BFSI, healthcare, IT/ITes, automobiles, logistics and warehousing, airports, ports, infrastructure and retail.