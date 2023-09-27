Updater Services IPO Subscribed 58% So Far On Day 3
Updater Services Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 25. The issue closes on Sept. 27. The issue was subscribed 6% on day 1 and 16% on day 2.
The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 80 lakh equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders.
The IPO has fixed a price band between Rs 280 and Rs 300 per share.
Tangi Facility Solutions Private Ltd., India Business Excellence Fund-II, and India Business Excellence Fund-IIA will be selling shares of the company under the OFS.
About 75% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail investors.
The integrated facilities management company raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Sept. 25.
Issue closes: Sept. 27.
Fresh issue size: Rs 400 crore.
OFS size: 80 lakh equity shares.
Fixed price band: Rs 280–300 per share.
Minimum lot size: 50 equity shares.
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Business
Updater Services is an integrated business services platform offering integrated facilities management and business support services with a two-pronged offering strategy.
The company offers audit and assurance for dealer/distributor audits and retail audits through its subsidiary, Matrix, which has a 19.2% market share in India. It also offers employee background verification check services, with a share of 5.4% in fiscal 2023.
It also offers sales enablement services through their subsidiaries, Denave India Pvt. and Athena BPO Pvt. Denave is the largest player in this segment, with a market share of 20.1% for FY23. Avon, another subsidiary of theirs, is the market leader in mailroom management services, according to an F&S report.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO has been subscribed to 0.58 times, or 58%, as of 01:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 0.57 times, or 57%.
Non-institutional investors: 0.34 times, or 34%.
Retail investors: 0.97 times, or 97%.