Updater Services IPO Subscribed 58% So Far On Day 3

BQPrimeMarketsUpdater Services IPO Subscribed 58% So Far On Day 3
27 Sep 2023, 1:17 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Freepik) 

Updater Services Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 25. The issue closes on Sept. 27. The issue was subscribed 6% on day 1 and 16% on day 2.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 80 lakh equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders.

The IPO has fixed a price band between Rs 280 and Rs 300 per share.

Tangi Facility Solutions Private Ltd., India Business Excellence Fund-II, and India Business Excellence Fund-IIA will be selling shares of the company under the OFS.

About 75% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

The integrated facilities management company raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.

Issue Details 

  • Issue opens: Sept. 25.

  • Issue closes: Sept. 27.

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 400 crore.

  • OFS size: 80 lakh equity shares.

  • Fixed price band: Rs 280–300 per share.

  • Minimum lot size: 50 equity shares.

  • Listing: NSE, BSE.

Business

Updater Services is an integrated business services platform offering integrated facilities management and business support services with a two-pronged offering strategy.

The company offers audit and assurance for dealer/distributor audits and retail audits through its subsidiary, Matrix, which has a 19.2% market share in India. It also offers employee background verification check services, with a share of 5.4% in fiscal 2023.

It also offers sales enablement services through their subsidiaries, Denave India Pvt. and Athena BPO Pvt. Denave is the largest player in this segment, with a market share of 20.1% for FY23. Avon, another subsidiary of theirs, is the market leader in mailroom management services, according to an F&S report.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO has been subscribed to 0.58 times, or 58%, as of 01:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.57 times, or 57%.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.34 times, or 34%.

  • Retail investors: 0.97 times, or 97%.

