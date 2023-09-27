Updater Services IPO Subscribed 58% So Far On Day 3

Updater Services Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 25. The issue closes on Sept. 27. The issue was subscribed 6% on day 1 and 16% on day 2.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 80 lakh equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders.

The IPO has fixed a price band between Rs 280 and Rs 300 per share.

Tangi Facility Solutions Private Ltd., India Business Excellence Fund-II, and India Business Excellence Fund-IIA will be selling shares of the company under the OFS.

About 75% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

The integrated facilities management company raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.