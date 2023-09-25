Updater Services IPO: All You Need To Know

Updater Services is an integrated business services platform offering integrated facilities management and business support services, with a two pronged offering strategy.

The company offers audit and assurance for dealer/distributor audits and retail audits through its subsidiary, Matrix, which has a 19.2% market share in India. It also offers employee background verification check services, with a share of 5.4% in the fiscal 2023.

It also offers sales enablement services through their subsidiaries Denave India Pvt. and Athena BPO Pvt. Denave is the largest player in this segment, with a market share of 20.1% for FY23. Avon, another subsidiary of theirs, is the market leader in mailroom management service, according to an F&S report.