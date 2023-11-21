Unrealistic Growth Expectations Embedded In KPIT Share Price, Kotak Says

The month-long rally in KPIT Technologies Ltd. is driven by unrealistic growth expectations, according to a brokerage.

Shares of the Pune-based autotech firm have rallied 36% over the past month without any commensurate fundamental catalyst, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a Nov. 20 note.

“ER&D spending by automotive clients is likely to remain elevated in the near term, but a more nuanced understanding is required to forecast the evolution of the addressable market over the long term,” Kawaljeet Saluja, Vamshi Krishna and Sathishkumar S, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, said in the note.

Following its second-quarter results, KPIT Technologies raised its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 37% year-on-year in constant currency terms, as against 27–30% estimated earlier. Operational profitability is seen in excess of 20%, compared with 19–20% earlier.

Now, KPIT is trading at 59 times its estimated earnings for FY25. The stock price implies elevated growth of 20% over a period of 10 years, with margin expansion at 20%. The implied revenue size works out to $2.6 billion by FY33. To put the size in context, the largest pureplay ER&D firm, Afry AB, has a revenue base of $2.3 billion with a diversified vertical presence.

“KPIT deserves premium valuations due to its strong capabilities in a high-growth vertical, although we disagree with the magnitude of the premium assigned,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in the note. “Our fair value of Rs 940 implies a multiple of 34 times on FY25 EPS.”