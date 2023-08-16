Uno Minda Stock Hits 19-Month High After Commissioning Two New EV Systems Plants

Shares of Uno Minda Ltd. hit a 19-month high on Wednesday after it commissioned two new plants in Haryana for manufacturing electric-vehicle components and systems.

The manufacturer of motor vehicle parts recently commissioned an EV system plant in Farukhnagar under a joint venture with Friwo AG. It will manufacture on-board and off-board chargers, motor-control units, battery management systems, and other products for two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles, according to an exchange filing.

In August, another EV systems plant under the subsidiary Uno Minda Buehler Motor Pvt. was commissioned in Bawal. It will manufacture traction motors for two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles.

Uno Minda also received new orders with an annualised peak value of more than Rs 600 crore for EV systems during the April–June quarter. Its aggregate order book now stands at more than Rs 2,500 crore. The company is aiming for revenue of Rs 1,500 crore from EV systems by the financial year 2026.

It also informed the bourses that Chief Human Resource Officer Rajiv Kapoor has tendered his resignation with effect from the closing of business hours on Aug. 16 on his "own accord".