Uno Minda Stock Hits 19-Month High After Commissioning Two New EV Systems Plants
Uno Minda also received new orders with an annualised peak value of over Rs 600 crore for EV systems during the June quarter.
Shares of Uno Minda Ltd. hit a 19-month high on Wednesday after it commissioned two new plants in Haryana for manufacturing electric-vehicle components and systems.
The manufacturer of motor vehicle parts recently commissioned an EV system plant in Farukhnagar under a joint venture with Friwo AG. It will manufacture on-board and off-board chargers, motor-control units, battery management systems, and other products for two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles, according to an exchange filing.
In August, another EV systems plant under the subsidiary Uno Minda Buehler Motor Pvt. was commissioned in Bawal. It will manufacture traction motors for two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles.
Uno Minda also received new orders with an annualised peak value of more than Rs 600 crore for EV systems during the April–June quarter. Its aggregate order book now stands at more than Rs 2,500 crore. The company is aiming for revenue of Rs 1,500 crore from EV systems by the financial year 2026.
It also informed the bourses that Chief Human Resource Officer Rajiv Kapoor has tendered his resignation with effect from the closing of business hours on Aug. 16 on his "own accord".
Uno Minda Q1 Results Review - Estimates Largely Inline; Valuations Full At CMP: Axis Securities
Shares of UNO Minda rose 6.77% intraday to Rs 624.90 apiece, the highest level since Dec. 28, 2021. The shares were trading 5.97% higher at Rs 618.95 apiece, compared to a 0.1% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 1:47 p.m.
The stock has risen 19.16% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 6.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 67.7.
Fifteen out of the 18 analysts tracking UNO Minda maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 1.3%.