Uno Minda Shares Gain On Q3 Profit

Shares of Uno Minda Ltd. gained on Thursday after the company swung into a net profit in the third quarter ended December.

Uno Minda posted a net profit of Rs 41.67 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1.58 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing.

"EV order wins, premiumisation and client addition provide high growth visibility," Nomura said in its investor note. According to Equirus, the company's current product portfolio is immune from EV risks and electric two-wheeler products will offer incremental growth opportunities.