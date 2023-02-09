Uno Minda Shares Gain On Q3 Profit
Shares of Uno Minda gained after the company swung into a net profit in the third quarter ended December.
Uno Minda posted a net profit of Rs 41.67 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1.58 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing.
"EV order wins, premiumisation and client addition provide high growth visibility," Nomura said in its investor note. According to Equirus, the company's current product portfolio is immune from EV risks and electric two-wheeler products will offer incremental growth opportunities.
Uno Minda Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.65% at Rs 2,915.49 crore
EBITDA up 43.8% at Rs 338.40 crore
EBITDA margin at 11.61% vs 10.79%
Net profit of Rs 41.67 crore vs net loss of Rs 1.58 crore
The board approved dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
As of 1:23 p.m., the scrip was trading 3.53% higher, compared with 0.22% decline in benchmark Nifty 50. Total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 3.8 times the 30-day average.
The relative strength index stood at 57.6. Of the 18 analysts tracking the stock, 15 maintain 'buy', one analyst suggest 'hold', while two recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential upside of 19%.
Here's what analysts said about the results:
Nomura
Maintains 'buy' and raised target price to Rs 730 from Rs 700, implying a potential upside of 44%.
Says EV order wins, premiumisation and client addition provide high growth visibility.
Stock trades at about 28x FY25 earnings per share, which the brokerage finds attractive given a strong 28% earnings per share CAGR expected in FY23-25.
Uno Minda is investing significantly across switch, light, alloy wheel and electric vehicle products.
Given confirmed orders, it should continue to outperform industry volume growth.
Stronger-than-expected EV adoption can lead to further upside to estimates.
Brokerage estimates do not factor in Buehler Motors JV and ramp up in ADAS segment yet.
Maintains "healthy" 36%, 17% and 15% revenue growth estimates, and expects Ebitda margin to expand from 11.3% in fiscal 2023 to 12.6% in fiscal 2025.
Increases revenue estimates by 2%,1.5%,1% for FY23, FY24, and FY25, respectively.
Expects OE production volume growth of 20%, 10% and 8% in passenger vehicles and 10%,10%, 8% in two wheelers over FY23- 25.
Ebitda margin forecasts are largely unchanged at 11.3%, 12.3%, 12.6% over FY23- 25.
Equirus
Retains 'long' with target price Rs 718.
Lighting & alloy wheels to remain strong growth drivers over next few years.
Uno Minda's alloy wheel business can grow multi-fold over the coming years given its leadership position in the space.
Expects Ebitda margins to improve in fiscal 2024. Models Ebitda margins of 12.4% in fiscal 2024.
Pegs slowdown in industry volumes as risks to brokerage views.
The 35%-40% of sales comes from products where either content will increase in vehicles or penetration – like Lighting, Alloy Wheels, Sensors etc.
Due to its size, company is a beneficiary of consolidation of supplier base by original equipment manufacturers as it brings in scale advantage in costing.
After-market sales grew 33% during FY21 despite Covid-19 impact in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and will be one of the key growth driver going ahead.
Electric two-wheeler products will provide the company with incremental growth opportunities as its current product portfolio is immune from EV risks.