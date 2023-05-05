BQPrimeMarketsUnited Breweries Shares Decline After Q4 Profit Plunges 94%
United Breweries Shares Decline After Q4 Profit Plunges 94%

Consolidated net profit slumped 94% to Rs 9.81 crore, compared to Bloomberg estimate of Rs 126.3 crore in January-March.

05 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A bottle of United Breweries' Kingfisher beer.</p><p>(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@rangokonk?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Raghavendra V. Konkathi</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/kingfisher-beer?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Shares of United Breweries Ltd. declined after its net profit plunged 94% in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit slumped 94% to Rs 9.81 crore, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg had estimated a quarterly profit of Rs 126.3 crore in January-March. Meanwhile, revenue gained 3.32% to Rs 1,765.88 crore.

United Breweries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 3.32% at Rs 1,765.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,702.6 crore).

  • Ebitda is down 79.49% at Rs 53.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 192.5 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 3.04% vs. 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.3%)

  • Net profit is down 94% at Rs 9.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.3 crore).

  • The board approved a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share for the financial year 2022–23.

Shares of the company declined 1.64% to Rs 1,406.70 as of 10:39 a.m., compared to a 0.29% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the stock, six maintain a 'buy', two suggest a 'hold', and one recommends a 'sell', according to Cogencis data. The remaining three analysts kept a neutral stance between 'buy' and 'hold.'

