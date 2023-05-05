United Breweries Shares Decline After Q4 Profit Plunges 94%

Shares of United Breweries Ltd. declined after its net profit plunged 94% in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit slumped 94% to Rs 9.81 crore, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg had estimated a quarterly profit of Rs 126.3 crore in January-March. Meanwhile, revenue gained 3.32% to Rs 1,765.88 crore.