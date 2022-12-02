Uniparts India IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

Uniparts India Ltd., the manufacturer of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture, construction, forestry, and mining sectors, launched its initial public offering between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

The IPO was subscribed 2.02 times on day 2. The bidding was led by non-institutional investors (3.41 times).

The issue consists of an offer for sale of 1.44 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 548–577 apiece in the IPO. The size of the issue is Rs 835.60 crore.

The promoters and the promoter group will hold 67.10% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 32.9% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.