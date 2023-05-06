ADVERTISEMENT
Union Bank Of India, Greenpanel, Aether Industries Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings by major companies scheduled for today.
As the week draws to a close, Union Bank of India and Bank of India are scheduled to release their corporate earnings on Saturday for the recently concluded March quarter.Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect Union Bank of India to post a revenue of Rs 12,020.45 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,423.75 crore for the three months to March 2023.
Other companies slated to release their financial results for the March quarter include Bank of India, TVS Electronics Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Nitin Spinners Ltd., D-Link (India) Ltd., Servotech Power Systems Ltd., 3i Infotech Ltd., Orbit Exports Ltd. and Transchem Ltd.
