UltraTech, JK Cement, Dalmia Bharat Are Top Bets For Jefferies For FY24
The brokerage said that the benefits of falling energy prices will reflect in Q4 of FY23 and accelerate into FY24.
The Indian cement sector is likely to be a big beneficiary from the declining global energy cost, according to Jefferies.
Industry price hikes are missing amid high competitive intensity, but the higher than estimated cost benefits could offset the price increase requirement to meet the estimates and be incrementally positive for stocks, a note by the brokerage on Sunday said.
The brokerage expects the earnings of UltraTech Cement Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., and JK Cement Ltd. to outperform the industry.
Petcoke, coal, and crude oil prices peaked between March and August 2023 and have been slipping since then, with a sharp drop seen particularly in the past two months.
International petcoke is down 40–45% from its peak and 20–25% below its 2022 average, while global coal is down 60–65% from its peak and 50% below the 2022 average, Jefferies said.
The benefit of falling spot costs was marginal for most cement players until the third quarter of FY23 due to high fuel inventory positions, the note said. However, benefits shall start reflecting from the fourth quarter of FY23 and accelerate into FY24, it said.
Based on assumptions of a gradual decline in energy costs, the brokerage has built in an 8–10% decline in power and fuel costs for cement companies in FY24.
If the current spot costs sustain, this will likely result in 15-20% lower power and fuel costs for FY24 compared to FY23, Jefferies said.
Cement companies have seen their earnings cut in the past few quarters as price hikes lagged cost increases. Based on the pricing trends of the last few months, the companies could continue to focus on volume over price in the near term, it said.
"The demand is strong, driven by pre-election-led infrastructure spending by various state and central governments. Players are using this opportunity to boost volume growth as there is spare capacity in the system even though utilisation has improved. We have seen similar instances in the past where producers focused on volumes when demand was high and did not resort to price increases despite improvements in utilisation," the brokerage said.
Jefferies was building a 1.5–2% price hike into its FY24 estimates, implying a benefit of Rs 100 per tonne in FY24 unit Ebitda.
Given the reduction in energy prices, the benefits will offset the requirement of any price increase from a full year perspective to meet the estimates, the brokerage said.
For every 10% decline in P&F costs, the price growth requirement will reduce by 2.5–3%, it said.