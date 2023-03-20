UltraTech, JK Cement, Dalmia Bharat Are Top Bets For Jefferies For FY24

Petcoke, coal, and crude oil prices peaked between March and August 2023 and have been slipping since then, with a sharp drop seen particularly in the past two months.

International petcoke is down 40–45% from its peak and 20–25% below its 2022 average, while global coal is down 60–65% from its peak and 50% below the 2022 average, Jefferies said.

The benefit of falling spot costs was marginal for most cement players until the third quarter of FY23 due to high fuel inventory positions, the note said. However, benefits shall start reflecting from the fourth quarter of FY23 and accelerate into FY24, it said.

Based on assumptions of a gradual decline in energy costs, the brokerage has built in an 8–10% decline in power and fuel costs for cement companies in FY24.

If the current spot costs sustain, this will likely result in 15-20% lower power and fuel costs for FY24 compared to FY23, Jefferies said.