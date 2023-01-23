UltraTech Cement Shares Decline As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd. fell the most in over four weeks after its net profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.

The cement maker reported a 38% year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 1062.6 crore, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the 1,710.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Domestic grey cement sales volume rose 13% year-on-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter, respectively. Energy and raw material costs were up 33% and 13% year-on-year, while they remained flat on a sequential basis.