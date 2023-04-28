Ultratech Cement, SBI Card, L&T Finance, M&M Finance Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates of earnings from major companies scheduled for today.
Ultratech Cement Ltd. is among the major companies scheduled to announce their earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, this Friday.
The household name is expected to post a revenue of Rs 18,498.85 crore for the quarter under review and a net profit of Rs 1,792.19 crore, according to the consensus of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., the credit cards subsidiary of State Bank of India, will also announce its results for the March quarter of fiscal 2023 today. The company is estimated to post a revenue and net profit of Rs 3,269.95 crore and Rs 562.30 crore, respectively, according to Bloomberg data.
Other notable names on the earning front today include L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Atul Ltd. and Vedant Fashions Ltd., among others.
