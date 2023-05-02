UltraTech Cement Q4 Results Review: See Margin Improvement On Higher Volumes

"We expect strong volume growth, lower fuel prices, and operating leverage to aid margins in fiscal 2024," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

As profitability is set to improve further with healthy volumes, any correction in stock price due to missed street view would be a good buying opportunity, according to B&K Securities.

Shares of the company were trading 0.72% higher at Rs 7,555 apiece as of 9:15 a.m., compared with a 0.38% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 49 analysts tracking the stock, 39 maintain a 'buy', five suggest a 'hold', and five recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.2%.