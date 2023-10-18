UltraTech Cement Q2 Preview: Profit May Surge On Lower Fuel Costs
The company's Q2 net profit may rise 77% year-on-year to Rs 1,334.2 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.
UltraTech Cement Ltd. may post a strong second quarter, with profit driven by lower fuel costs and improved demand in a seasonally weak quarter.
Net profit of the Aditya Birla group's flagship cement manufacturing company may rise 77% year-on-year to Rs 1,334.2 crore, with Ebitda rising 42% in the September quarter, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
UltraTech Q1 FY24 Preview: Bloomberg Estimates (YoY)
Revenue expected to rise 13.5% to Rs 15,769.3 crore.
Ebitda may rise 42% to Rs 2,651.5 crore.
Margin may rise to 16.8% vs 13.4%
Net profit may grow 76.6% to Rs 1,334.2 crore.
The cement bellwether's July-September consolidated volume grew 15.5% year-on-year aided by industry's tailwinds due to pre-election pickup in construction capex, weaker monsoons in August, and capacity additions.
Jefferies estimates a capacity utilisation of 76% in a seasonally weak quarter, which would be the highest for any Q2 in many years.
Brokerages expect at least 30% year-on-year growth in Ebitda and a 200 basis point rise in margins for UltraTech, primarily driven by a lower-cost inventory. Petcoke and imported coal prices have continuously declined from their peaks in February until August this year.
Power and fuel costs account for 30% of the total costs of UltraTech, with 90% of the power being sourced from imported coal and petcoke. Brokerages expect the recent surge in coal and petcoke prices to impact margins negatively only from the next quarter onwards.
"Low-cost inventory is expected to improve profitability as both domestic and international petroleum coke prices have declined 35–60% in recent months," according to Nirmal Bang. The cost decline will be more prominent for cement companies this quarter since Q2 of FY23 was the peak cost quarter, according to Jefferies.
During the second quarter, cement prices have been hiked by 0.5–1% at all India levels, based on Jefferies' channel checks. This makes Q2 of FY24 an exception since prices have generally declined during the monsoon by an average of 3% over the past decade, said Jefferies.
Despite the price hikes, most brokerages expect UltraTech's realisations to remain broadly flat, with margin expansion being primarily driven by lower costs. According to Motilal Oswal, the net profit jump may also be on account of lower taxes as the company opts for the new tax regime, along with higher other income.
UltraTech Cement Quarterly Update Highlights
Consolidated sales grew 15.54% YoY to 26.69 million tonne.
Grey-cement sales in India grew 15.46% YoY to 25.24 MT.
Grey-cement sales overseas grew 21.64% to 1.18 MT.
UltraTech's total capacity of grey cement in India increased to 132.45 million tonne in Q2 after the company commissioned a 1.3 MT and a 1.2 MT brownfield capacity at its West Bengal and Gujarat units, respectively. It expects this capacity to increase to 155.05 MT by the financial year 2025 after the completion of its Phase-2 expansion.
Thirty one of the 45 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold' rating, and four suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a upside of 31.5%.