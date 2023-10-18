UltraTech Cement Q2 Preview: Profit May Surge On Lower Fuel Costs

The cement bellwether's July-September consolidated volume grew 15.5% year-on-year aided by industry's tailwinds due to pre-election pickup in construction capex, weaker monsoons in August, and capacity additions.

Jefferies estimates a capacity utilisation of 76% in a seasonally weak quarter, which would be the highest for any Q2 in many years.

Brokerages expect at least 30% year-on-year growth in Ebitda and a 200 basis point rise in margins for UltraTech, primarily driven by a lower-cost inventory. Petcoke and imported coal prices have continuously declined from their peaks in February until August this year.

Power and fuel costs account for 30% of the total costs of UltraTech, with 90% of the power being sourced from imported coal and petcoke. Brokerages expect the recent surge in coal and petcoke prices to impact margins negatively only from the next quarter onwards.

"Low-cost inventory is expected to improve profitability as both domestic and international petroleum coke prices have declined 35–60% in recent months," according to Nirmal Bang. The cost decline will be more prominent for cement companies this quarter since Q2 of FY23 was the peak cost quarter, according to Jefferies.

During the second quarter, cement prices have been hiked by 0.5–1% at all India levels, based on Jefferies' channel checks. This makes Q2 of FY24 an exception since prices have generally declined during the monsoon by an average of 3% over the past decade, said Jefferies.

Despite the price hikes, most brokerages expect UltraTech's realisations to remain broadly flat, with margin expansion being primarily driven by lower costs. According to Motilal Oswal, the net profit jump may also be on account of lower taxes as the company opts for the new tax regime, along with higher other income.