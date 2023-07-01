UltraTech Cement Q1 Sales Rise 19.6% To 29.96 MT

Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales increased 19.64% to 29.96 million tonne in the first quarter ended June 2023.

The company produced 25.04 MT of cement in the April-June quarter a year ago, Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Its total sales volume in the domestic market rose 19.87% to 29.01 MT during the quarter under review. It was 24.20 MT in Q1 FY23.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was 28.60 MT in the June quarter of FY24, a 20% growth, while its white cement production was 0.41 MT, up 11%.