UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise Beating Estimates

Domestic sales volume rose 20% YoY to 29.96 million tonne, with capacity utilisation of 89%.

UltraTech's domestic grey cement revenue increased 17% YoY to Rs 15,247 crore on the back of robust volume, growing 20% YoY to 28.6 million tonne. Overseas segment revenue grew 13% to Rs 555 crore, with volume expanding 11% to 1.04 MMT.

UltraTech's Birla White business witnessed 18% YoY growth in revenue at Rs 590 crore, with volume increasing 12% YoY.

Margin fell by 320 basis points to 17.2% on account of lower realisations and higher energy and input costs. Although raw material prices have declined, majority of the benefits of lower costs are expected to kick in only by the second or third quarter of the current fiscal due an inventory lag.

Realisation for grey cement fell by 2.83% YoY to Rs 5,350 per tonne, weighed down by muted cement prices. Raw material cost increased by 6% YoY due to higher cost of inputs, including fly ash, slag and gypsum. Energy costs also increased 3% YoY to Rs 1,621 per tonne.

UltraTech commissioned a cement capacity of 3.0 MTPA, taking total grey cement capacity of the company to 129.95 MTPA in India. It expects this capacity to increase to 155.05 MT by financial year 2025 after completion of its Phase-2 expansion.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders.