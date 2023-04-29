Ultratech Cement Misses Estimates On Tax Outgo In Q4 — Earnings Wrap
These are the earnings announced by major companies after market hours on April 28.
Ultratech Cement Ltd. saw a 32% decline in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023, on the back of a steep rise in tax expense, missing analyst estimates.
The company posted a revenue of Rs 18,662.38 crore, against an estimate of Rs 18,498.85 crore.
Ultratech Cement Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.36% at Rs 18,662.38 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18,498.85 crore).
Ebitda up 8.13% at Rs 3,322.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,368.67 crore).
Ebitda margin at 17.8% vs 19.49% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.2%).
Net profit down 32.29% at Rs 1,665.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,792.19 crore).
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 38 per share for fiscal 2023.
SBI Cards Q4 FY23
Net profit rises 17.09% to Rs 596 crore (YoY).
GNPA: 2.35% vs 2.22% (QoQ).
NNPA: 0.87% vs 0.80% (QoQ).
Star Health and Allied Insurance Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 3,053 crore.
Operating profit at Rs 75 crore vs operating loss of Rs 98 crore.
Operating margin at 2.46%.
Net profit of Rs 102 crore vs net loss of Rs 82 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Consolidated)
Net profit up 13.87% at Rs 684.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 607.75 crore).
GNPA ratio at 4.49% vs 5.93%.
NNPA ratio at 1.87% vs 2.52%.
The company recommended a dividend of Rs 6 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The board has approved an increase in aggregate borrowing limits from Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 1.10 lakh crore.
Sangam India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.24% at Rs 684.7 crore.
Ebitda down 34.14% at Rs 70.89 crore.
Ebitda margin at 10.35% vs 14.58%.
Net profit down 43.62% at Rs 30.13 crore.
The company recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming AGM.
RPG Life Sciences Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 14.15% at Rs 118.49 crore.
Ebitda up 17.76% at Rs 15.91 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.43% vs 13.02%.
Net profit up 37.63% at Rs 10.35 crore.
The board approved a dividend of Rs 12 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
Vedant Fashions Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.32% at Rs 341.63 crore.
Ebitda up 16.59% at Rs 167.90 crore.
Ebitda margin at 49.15% vs 48.61%.
Net profit up 22.74% at Rs 108.87 crore.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.