Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Total Deposits Jump

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Thursday after its total deposits rose in the quarter ended June.

The bank's Q1 total deposits rose 44% year-on-year and 4% sequentially to Rs 26,655 crore, while advances increased by 5% sequentially and 31% annually to Rs 25,346 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Disbursements rose 22% from the previous year to Rs 5,280 crore, while collection efficiency stood steady at 99% for the said quarter.

Deposits in current account and savings account rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 6,550 crore with the CASA ratio standing at 24.6%.