BQPrimeMarketsUjjivan Small Finance Bank Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Total Deposits Jump
ADVERTISEMENT

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Total Deposits Jump

The bank's total deposits grew 44% YoY, while advances rose 31% YoY in the quarter ended June.

06 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ujjivan Small Finance Bank exterior, signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime) </p></div>
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank exterior, signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Thursday after its total deposits rose in the quarter ended June.

The bank's Q1 total deposits rose 44% year-on-year and 4% sequentially to Rs 26,655 crore, while advances increased by 5% sequentially and 31% annually to Rs 25,346 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Disbursements rose 22% from the previous year to Rs 5,280 crore, while collection efficiency stood steady at 99% for the said quarter.

Deposits in current account and savings account rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 6,550 crore with the CASA ratio standing at 24.6%.

Shares of the company rose 4.55% to Rs 42.50 apiece, compared to a 0.29% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.27 am. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 42.65 during early trade on Thursday.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 3.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 78, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

All the 16 analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 7.2% upside over the next 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT