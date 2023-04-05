Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 Update: Deposits Rise 39% To Rs 25,481 crore

BQPrimeMarketsUjjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 Update: Deposits Rise 39% To Rs 25,481 crore
CASA deposits increased 35% on-year to Rs 6,733 crore at the end of the March quarter.

05 Apr 2023, 9:39 PM IST
BQPrime
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. (Source: company website).
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s total deposits rose 39% to Rs 25,481 crore in March, as compared with Rs 18,292 crore in the year-ago period.

Current account, savings account deposits at the bank increased 35% to Rs 6,733 crore at the end of the March quarter, while the CASA ratio dipped to 26.4% from 27.3%, the lender said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The gross loan book at the end of the March quarter stood at Rs 24,114 crore, a rise of 33% in annual terms, led by growth in microbanking, housing and financial institution groups, the lender said.

Disbursements for the quarter increased 23% to Rs 6,001 crore, and 42% to Rs 20,037 crore for the year.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets declined to 2.6% at the end of the March quarter, as against 3.4% in the December quarter.

Collection efficiency stood at 100%, which was the same level recorded in February, and as compared with 99% in January. Collection efficiency, including foreclosures and advances, improved to 117% in March from 112% a month ago.

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank closed 0.87% higher at Rs 26.56 apiece, against a 0.99% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

WRITTEN BY

Vivek Punj
Vivek 
Punj
Vivek Punj covers business and markets at BQ Prime as a...more
