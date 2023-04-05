Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 Update: Deposits Rise 39% To Rs 25,481 crore

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s total deposits rose 39% to Rs 25,481 crore in March, as compared with Rs 18,292 crore in the year-ago period.

Current account, savings account deposits at the bank increased 35% to Rs 6,733 crore at the end of the March quarter, while the CASA ratio dipped to 26.4% from 27.3%, the lender said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The gross loan book at the end of the March quarter stood at Rs 24,114 crore, a rise of 33% in annual terms, led by growth in microbanking, housing and financial institution groups, the lender said.