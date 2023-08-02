Ugro Capital Stock Hits Record High After Q1 Profit Triples

Shares of Ugro Capital Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday as its first-quarter profit jumped more than threefold.

The small-business-lending fintech platform's net profit increased to Rs 25.2 crore in the quarter ended June from Rs 7.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Ugro Capital's assets under management surged 85% to Rs 6,777 crore, while net income jumped 82% to Rs 125.6 crore. The gross non-performing assets and net NPA were 1.8% and 1%, respectively.