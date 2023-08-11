Ugar Sugar Works Shares Tumble Over 16% After Slipping Into Loss In Q1

BQPrimeMarketsUgar Sugar Works Shares Tumble Over 16% After Slipping Into Loss In Q1
The company posted a net loss of Rs 9.1 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 5.7 crore in the year-ago period.

11 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: The Ugar Sugar Works website)</p></div>
Shares of the Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. fell over 16% on Friday after it reported a net loss in the first quarter.

The manufacturer of white crystal sugar posted a net loss of Rs 9.1 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 5.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Ugar Sugar Works Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 42% to Rs 217.7 crore.

  • Ebitda down 75% at Rs 6.1 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 2.81% vs. 6.56%.

  • Net loss of Rs 9.1 crore vs. net profit of Rs 5.7 crore.

Shares of Ugar Sugar Works plunged 16.60% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 105 apiece. The stock pared some losses to trade 11.32% lower at Rs 111.65 per share, compared to a 0.38% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:40 a.m.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 11.2 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 27, indicating that it may be oversold.

