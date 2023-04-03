Udayshivakumar Shares Debut At 14% Discount To IPO Price

The shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. listed at Rs 30 per share on the National Stock Exchange, a discount of 14% to the IPO price of Rs 35.

At 11:45 a.m., the shares were trading 10% lower than their IPO price at Rs 31.50 apiece on the NSE.

The stock listed at Rs 35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange and were trading 5% lower at Rs 33.25 per share.