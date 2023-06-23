Tycoon Mistry’s Firm Set To Sell India’s Biggest Low-Rated Bond

Goswami Infratech Pvt., a Shapoorji Pallonji group company controlled by billionaire Shapoor Mistry, is seeking bids on Monday for notes due in April 2026 to raise as much as 143 billion rupees ($1.7 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. The planned zero-coupon bond is rated BBB- by Care Ratings and carries a yield of 18.75%, said the people who requested anonymity discussing private matters.